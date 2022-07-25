In the Kitchen Monday morning, we welcomed Chef Rob Pirnie to the set, where he made his Oysters Rockafella.
Try this recipe at home tonight!
- Local Oyster Hard to medium size deep cup
Spinach Pernod Cream
- Spinach
- Heavy cream
- Pernod liquor
- Parmesan cheese
- Onion
- Garlic
- Bacon
- Breadcrumbs
- Salt & Pepper
