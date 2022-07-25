In the Kitchen Monday morning, we welcomed Chef Rob Pirnie to the set, where he made his Oysters Rockafella.

Try this recipe at home tonight!

  • Local Oyster Hard to medium size deep cup 
    Spinach Pernod Cream 
  • Spinach
  • Heavy cream
  • Pernod liquor 
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Onion 
  • Garlic
  • Bacon 
  • Breadcrumbs 
  • Salt & Pepper 

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.