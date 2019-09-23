In the Kitchen: Mussels Normandy

Go Providence has brought us KG Kitchen this morning. Chef James English joins us with a recipe for Mussels Normandy!

INGREDIENTS: (Please list exact quantities needed of ingredients)

4 lbs. Mussels, washed and debearded

2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter

4 ounces Bacon, diced

1 Shallot, small diced

1 Red Apple, peeled and small diced

½ Fennel bulb, sliced thin

¼ cup Calvados or apple brandy

2 cups dry Hard Apple Cider

½ cup Heavy Cream

3 tablespoons Parsley, chopped

3 tablespoons Tarragon, chopped

3 tablespoons Chives, chopped

1 teaspoon Salt

Pinch Pepper

1 French baguette

STEPS:

1. Begin by preparing all ingredients.

2. In a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat, add the butter and diced bacon. Cook for about 5-8 minutes, stirring frequently, until the bacon is browned and crisp.

3. Add the diced apple, shallot, fennel, salt, and pepper. Cook another 3 minutes, stirring often, until the shallots become soft and translucent.

4. Deglaze the pan with the calvados. Reduce by half, and then add the hard cider and heavy cream.

5. Bring the liquid to a boil. Add half of the parsley, chives, and tarragon, reserving the rest for after the dish is plated. Carefully add the mussels. Stir once and cover the pot. Cook covered for approximately 5 minutes. Stir the mussels half way through for even cooking. Mussels are done cooking when they open.

6. Use a slotted spoon to divide the mussels into four bowls. Discard any mussels that did not open. Use a ladle to pour the broth over the mussels. Finish with the remaining parsley, chives, and tarragon sprinkled over the top. Slice the baguette and serve on the side for dipping.

