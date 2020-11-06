In the Kitchen: Lobster Pot Pie

Summer Shack Chef Matt Chelko is joining us with some delicious Lobster Pot Pie! You can order this taste of New England to be delivered or shipped to your home anywhere in the US.

Summer Shack has been offering Thanksgiving to-go for the past 15 years. Turkeys can be ordered oven baked or Cajun deep fried. Sides include: mashed potatoes, butternut squash and cornbread stuffing, along with gravy. To order just the turkey, it is $95. For the turkey and the sides to feed up to eight guests, it is $135. Pick up will be on Wednesday, November 25th from 12pm-6pm.Order your turkey meal online or call our locations: Cambridge 617.520.9500 or Boston 617.867.9955 to place your order over the phone. Log onto https://www.summershackrestaurant.com/thanksgiving/ for more information.

