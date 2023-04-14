We’re in the kitchen this morning with Narragansett Brewing Company. Chef Aaron French is making two delicious pizzas for us today! He’s making a Lobster pizza and a Fig & Arugula pizza.

Lobster pizza :

-apply garlic butter to pizza crust of your liking

– evenly distribute the fontina 4oz ( of whatever cheese you prefer) on the flatbread

– sprinkle lobster meat onto pizza 3 oz

– add cherry tomatoes to your liking .5 oz

– bake at 375 for about 5-7 mins or until the cheese in nice and melted

– slice , then garnish with chives , Parmesan cheese and a lemon wedge

Fig and arugula pizza:

– apply garlic oil to flatbread or pizza crust of your liking

– spread 1oz fig spread evenly

– add 2 oz goat cheese

– add .5 oz caramelized onions

– bake for approximately 6-8 minutes or until golden and delicious

– slice, add 3oz prosciutto and 2.5 oz arugula and Parmesan cheese.

Don’t miss GoProvidence.com – Providence Pizza Week April 16th through April 22nd! They have over 30 restaurants participating this year.