We’re in the kitchen this morning with Narragansett Brewing Company. Chef Aaron French is making two delicious pizzas for us today! He’s making a Lobster pizza and a Fig & Arugula pizza.
Lobster pizza :
-apply garlic butter to pizza crust of your liking
– evenly distribute the fontina 4oz ( of whatever cheese you prefer) on the flatbread
– sprinkle lobster meat onto pizza 3 oz
– add cherry tomatoes to your liking .5 oz
– bake at 375 for about 5-7 mins or until the cheese in nice and melted
– slice , then garnish with chives , Parmesan cheese and a lemon wedge
Fig and arugula pizza:
– apply garlic oil to flatbread or pizza crust of your liking
– spread 1oz fig spread evenly
– add 2 oz goat cheese
– add .5 oz caramelized onions
– bake for approximately 6-8 minutes or until golden and delicious
– slice, add 3oz prosciutto and 2.5 oz arugula and Parmesan cheese.
Don’t miss GoProvidence.com – Providence Pizza Week April 16th through April 22nd! They have over 30 restaurants participating this year.
