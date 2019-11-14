In the Kitchen: Lobster Cioppino







Chef and Owner Ralph P Battista of Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Lobster Cioppino.

Ingredients:

4 – 1 to 1 1/2 pound lobsters

8 ounces cleaned calamari; either just tubes or tubes and tentacles

8 ounces 41-50 size peeled and deveined shrimp

8 ounce baby Manilla clam meat

24-30 mussels, washed and beards removed

16-20 little necks

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

6-8 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 tsp red crushed pepper

1/2 tsp dry basil

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1 cup dry white wine

2 cups seafood or lobster stock (You can make your own stock with shrimp and lobster shells, carrots, celery, onion, tomato, water and wine boiled for two to three hours or you can purchase cans of lobster broth or lobster base on Amazon)

1 quart of marinara sauce

Fresh basil for garnish

1 1/2 pounds of fresh pasta such as angel hair, spaghetti, linguine or fettucine. (A nest of fresh pasta usually runs 3-4 ounces, we plan on 6-8 ounces per person precooked weights of fresh pasta.)

Instructions:

Prepare the lobster for cooking. Placing the lobsters in the freezer for 30 to 40 minutes before cutting them. The cold temperature will slow down their metabolism making them easier to handle. The quickest way to humanely dispatch the lobster it to quickly insert a sharp knife just behind the eyes. Then twist the tail off the body and remove the claws. Cut the tail in half lengthwise, crack the claws before cooking to make the meat easier to remove and pry the legs from the back of the shell without taking it apart so the body will stand up when plating. Heat up the olive oil in a large skillet on a medium flame. Add the lobster to the pan turning the pieces over so the cook evenly on all sides. Once the lobster appears to be halfway done add the garlic to the pan. Gently cook the garlic to golden in color and then add the clams and mussels to the pan followed by the remaining seafood and spices. Deglaze the pan with the white wine. Let the alcohols cook off the wine and add the lobster stock and marinara sauce. Allow to simmer until all the seafood is cooked and shells have opened. Discard any mussels or clams that do not open. While Cioppino is simmering, cook the fresh pasta. Serve by arranging the lobster, mussels and clams on a platter around the cooked pasta and spooning the sauce with the other seafood over. Garnish with fresh basil and serve.

