In the kitchen this morning we welcomed Chef Anat Sagi from Mosaic Table. She made us lamb merguez kabobs.

Ingredients:

Hopkins Southdowns Ground Lamb

Garlic Clove

Ground Cardamom

Ground Cumin

Fennel Seed

Chopped Parsley

Chopped Cilantro

Seltzer

Cooking instructions:

Combine all ingredients and fry in a pan. Serve with pita, tzatziki sauce and couscous.