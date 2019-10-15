In the Kitchen: Jambalaya Pasta

Chef & Owner Jim Chandley of Country Kitchen joins us in The Rhode Show kitchen to teach us how to make their Jambalaya Pasta. They’re also our Rhody Deal of the Day.

Ingredients:

1 Large chicken breast

1 large link of andouille sausage

7-10 shrimp

1 large bell pepper

1 large white onion

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 oz cajun seasoning

1/4 cup salted butter

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2-3 cups cooked pasta

Cooking oil and white wine of your choice

Directions:

Heat cooking oil and garlic over high heat in a stir fry pan. Season chicken and shrimp generously with Cajun seasoning and place chicken in the pan. Splash pan with white wine before garlic blackens (beware of flames!) and reduce to medium heat. Add butter. Flip chicken slices and add sausage slices and shrimp. Stir fry for about 2 minutes. Add peppers and onions, continuing to stir fry for about two more minutes. Warm penne and add to pan, stirring a few times. (Note: if penne sticks to pan, use a very small splash of wine to release) Increase to full heat and add whipping cream. Do NOT allow dish to sit between adding cream and removing from heat, stir/flip constantly and plate as soon as possible.

