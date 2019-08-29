Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

In the Kitchen: Island Calamari

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mariner Grille’s Chef and Owner Paul Lavallee joins us with their recipe for Island Calamari. Plus, what better way to prep and get excited for the 2019 Rhode Island Calamari Festival? Peg Fredette, the Executive Director for the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce joins us with details. For more on the upcoming event, click here.

Calamari rings and tentacles
Pineapple
Mild banana peppers
Red, yellow & green peppers
Lemon 
Lime
Cilantro
Mango
Parsley
Butter
Rum

Deep fry the calamari for 3 minutes and add seasonings for 2 minutes.
Plate and top with banana peppers and pineapple and side of lemon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams