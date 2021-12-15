In the Kitchen: In the Kitchen: Warm Crab Dip w/ Parmesan Crumbs

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen the one and only Nick Rabar joined us from Avenue N with Warm Crab Dip with Parmesan Crumbs.
Warm Crab Dip w/ Parmesan Crumbs
Recipe Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
1# Crab Meat
1ea. Shallot, minced
1 teaspoon Olive Oil
1/2 cup Sherry Wine
1cup Heavy Cream
1/2 cup Gruyere Cheese
1/2 cup Cream Cheese
1 teaspoon Tomato Paste
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 teaspoon Chopped Chives
1/4 cup Bread Crumbs
Directions:
In a small saucepan saute shallots until soft. Add sherry wine and reduce it by half. Add cream
and reduce by half. Add tomato paste, cream cheese, gruyere, crab, base, chives, and pinch fo
salt. When thick, place in oven-safe container top with parmesan crumbs.
