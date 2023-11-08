In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Hassleback Potatoes with Sour Cream & Chives.

Ingredients:

  • 1 – 2 Yukon gold Potatoes
  • 1/2 cup Sour Cream
  • 1/2 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon Onion Powder
  • 2 Tablespoons Chives, minced
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic Granules
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

Directions:

  1. Lay potato lengthwise and flank it with 2 chopsticks.
  2. Slice potato into 1/8 cuts using the chopsticks to prevent it from cutting all the way through.
  3. Roast cut side up covered at 425 degrees for about 25 minutes.
  4. Remove, season with oil, salt and pepper.
  5. Cook for an additional 15 – 20 minutes.
  6. Mix all other ingredients together, serve warm potatoes on top of sauce.

