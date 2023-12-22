We have Chef Mario Laposta in the kitchen this morning from Da Laposta in Newton, MA making a delicious Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi with Pomodoro.

The authentic Italian restaurant da LaPosta is located at 825 Washington St in Newton, MA and is owned by noted Chef Mario LaPosta. They are open for dinner seven days a week and lunch Thursday thru Sunday.

Mario has worked in NYC for many of the top Italian restaurants and also trained in Italy.

He competed in the Neapolitan Pizza Competition in Italy and performed very well.

da LaPosta is an authentic wood-fired pizzeria and restaurant with Italian roots and New England flair.

Da LaPosta honors chef Mario LaPosta’s dedication to tradition and innovation, with a menu that showcases the best ingredients that regional purveyors have to offer.

Also keep in mind that starting in January there will be Margherita Mondays where pizzas are just $10

The website is www.dalaposta.com.



