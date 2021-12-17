In the Kitchen: Grilled Swordfish Velacruz

Justin Urso of The Dial and Blue Owl stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to make Grilled Swordfish Velacruz.

Veracruz Sauce

1 onion medium diced

1 red pepper

1 poblano pepper

1 yellow pepper

3 tomatoes

1 TBL garlic

2 TBL currants raisin

1/2c chop olives

2 bay leaves

1/4 c capers

1-pint white wine

1 can tomatoes juice

1pint fish stock

2 spring oregano

1 bu Fresh Cilantro

Sweat the onion peppers and garlic together

Add the tomatoes cook for 2 minutes

Deglaze with white wine

Add tomato juice, fish stock canned tomatoes and bring to a boil

Fold in the capers olives, bay leaves and currants

Cook for twenty minutes finished with chopped oregano a cilantro

Jicama Slaw

¼ cup diced jicama

1tsp chopped cilantro

Juice and zest of one lime

1 tsp olive oil