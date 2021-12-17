In the Kitchen: Grilled Swordfish Velacruz

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

 Justin Urso of The Dial and Blue Owl stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to make Grilled Swordfish Velacruz.

Veracruz Sauce

1 onion medium diced
1 red pepper
1 poblano pepper
1 yellow pepper
3 tomatoes
1 TBL garlic
2 TBL currants raisin
1/2c chop olives
2 bay leaves
1/4 c capers
1-pint white wine
1 can tomatoes juice
1pint fish stock
2 spring oregano
1 bu Fresh Cilantro

Sweat the onion peppers and garlic together
Add the tomatoes cook for 2 minutes
Deglaze with white wine
Add tomato juice, fish stock canned tomatoes and bring to a boil
Fold in the capers olives, bay leaves and currants
Cook for twenty minutes finished with chopped oregano a cilantro

Jicama Slaw
¼ cup diced jicama
1tsp chopped cilantro
Juice and zest of one lime
1 tsp olive oil

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com