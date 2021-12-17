In the Kitchen: Grilled Swordfish Velacruz

Justin Urso of The Dial and Blue Owl stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to make Grilled Swordfish Velacruz.
Veracruz Sauce
1 onion medium diced
1 red pepper
1 poblano pepper
1 yellow pepper
3 tomatoes
1 TBL garlic
2 TBL currants raisin
1/2c chop olives
2 bay leaves
1/4 c capers
1-pint white wine
1 can tomatoes juice
1pint fish stock
2 spring oregano
1 bu Fresh Cilantro
Sweat the onion peppers and garlic together
Add the tomatoes cook for 2 minutes
Deglaze with white wine
Add tomato juice, fish stock canned tomatoes and bring to a boil
Fold in the capers olives, bay leaves and currants
Cook for twenty minutes finished with chopped oregano a cilantro
Jicama Slaw
¼ cup diced jicama
1tsp chopped cilantro
Juice and zest of one lime
1 tsp olive oil
