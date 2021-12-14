In the Kitchen: Glazed Vegan Ham, Vegan Dirty Rice

Chel’se Prejean – Brought to you by Hope & Main – shared the following recipe:

Ingredients:GLAZED VEGAN HAM:

Ingredients

for 6 servings

● 1 tbsp vegan butter

● 1 small onion, chopped

● 5 cloves garlic, peeled

● 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

● 2 tbsp stone ground mustard

● juice from 2 squeezed medium oranges

● 5 whole cloves

● 5 lb Smoky Mmm-Eats Plant based ham

● 2 tbsp maple syrup

● 2 tbsp dijon mustard

● 1/2 tablespoon vegan worcestershire sauce

● 1/4 cup brown sugar

DIRTY VEGAN RICE

Prejean’s Vegan Dirty Rice Recipe

2 lbs smoky Mmm-eats ground pork sausage

1/3 cup finely sliced onion

1/3 cup finely sliced bell pepper

1/3 cup finely sliced celery

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne (omit if you don’t like spicy..double if you do!)

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 tsp mushroom bouillon

1 tsp paprika

3/4 cup vegan chicken stock

2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon liquid aminos

(Roux)

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup green onions (for garnish)

4-6 cups cooked wild rice

Cooking Instructions:GLAZED VEGAN HAM

●

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Heat a small pot to medium heat and melt butter, add the chopped onion, garlic cloves until lightly browned

3. Add apple cider vinegar, mustard, orange juice, cloves, brown sugar, worcestershire sauce, maple syrup and cook on medium until thickened to a syrupy consistency

4. Brush the mixture over the Smoky Mmm Eats Ham and bake in the oven for 45 minutes

5. Slice and serve.

Prejean’s Vegan DIRTY RICE

Brown the vegan pork sausage on medium heat for 3 minutes

Make the roux by heating vegetable oil over medium heat then adding flour. Brown slowly until chocolate colored and set aside.

Add onion, bell pepper, celery, black pepper, cayenne, paprika granulated garlic , and stir

add liquid aminos and bring to a boil. reduce heat to medium. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring attentively. Add the roux and simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes.

Mix in with cooked wild rice , garnish with green onions & serve.