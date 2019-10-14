In the Kitchen: Fried Green Tomato BLT

Luxe Burger Bar joins us in the kitchen with a recipe for Fried Green Tomato BLT. President, Ted Newcomer Jr. walks us through it!

INGREDIENTS:

1- 6 ounce Gold Label Hereford beef patty

1 slice Bacon Horseradish cheese

2 slices smoked bacon

1 fried green tomato

1 ounce iceberg lettuce

1 ounce horseradish mayo

Pinch of black course sea salt

2 grilled cheese sandwiches (for buns)

STEPS:

1. Cook Gold Label Hereford beef to desired temperature

2. While burger is cooking cook bacon in oven for 12-15 mins on 400 degrees

3. While burger is cooking cut iceberg lettuce

4. While burger is cooking cook fried green tomato (see recipe below)

5. While burger is cooking make 2 grilled cheese sandwiches

6. Once burger is close to desired temperature, top with Bacon Horseradish cheese and melt on top of beef

7. Once all items are finished cooking, place Gold Label Hereford beef on bottom bun on top of lettuce and smoked bacon and top the beef with fried green tomato and sprinkle black course sea salt. Spread the horseradish mayo on the top bun and place top bun on all ingredients.

Fried Green Tomato Recipe:

· 3 medium green tomatoes about 12 ounces

· 1 large egg

· 1/2 cup buttermilk

· 1/2 cup all-purpose flour divided

· 1/2 cup cornmeal

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· pinch ground cayenne pepper

· avocado oil or other high heat oil, for frying

· flaky sea salt such as Maldon, for finishing

Instructions

1. Slice tomatoes into 1/4-inch thick rounds.

To Make Breading Mixture:

1. Whisk egg and buttermilk together in a shallow bowl.

2. Scoop 1/4 cup flour onto a medium plate.

3. To a second medium plate add remaining flour, panko, salt, pepper and cayenne; combine thoroughly with fork or small whisk.

To Bread Tomatoes:

1. Dredge a tomato slice in plain flour, shaking off any excess; dip in egg mixture; dredge in cornmeal until evenly coated and transfer to plate. Repeat with remaining tomato slices.

To Fry Green Tomatoes:

1. Line a plate with paper towels; set aside.

2. In a heavy skillet (ideally cast iron) heat 1/4-inch of high heat oil to 375°. (It’s important for the oil to be very hot to keep tomatoes from absorbing it. Be sure to reheat between batches!) Carefully place tomatoes into hot oil and cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes per side, until golden brown. Transfer to paper towel lined plate (keeping tomatoes in a single layer so they don’t get soggy) and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Repeat with remaining tomatoes. Serve hot