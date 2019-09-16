In the Kitchen: Eggplant Napoleon

Go Providence has brought us “Skyline at Waterplace” this morning. They are sharing their recipe for Eggplant Napoleon.

Eggplant Napoleon:

Lightly battered eggplant deep fried to golden brown and then layered on top of beef steak tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. Then topped with home made marinara, garnished with a dollop of ricotta cheese and basil drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Ingredients:

Battered Eggplant, Beef Steak, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Basil, Ricotta, Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Marinara Sauce

