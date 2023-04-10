This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed back Lyslie Smith of Basil & Bunny.

She prepared an incredible “Crab” Rangoon Burger that we all enjoyed! Make sure you stop by and order one soon!

Ingredients:

  • Vegan Brioche Buns
  • Impossible Burger
  • Vegan Sliced Cheese
  • Cabbage Slaw 
  • Lettuce
  • Wontons
  • Cashew Herb Cream Cheese
  • Ducky Sauce 

Ducky Sauce Recipe:

  • 1 Cup Brown Sugar 
  • 1/4 Cup Rice Vinegar
  • 1 tsp Crushed Red Pepper
  • 2 Tbsp Cornstarch
  • 1 Tbsp Ketchup

  • 1/2 Cup Water 

For more info, head to: https://basilandbunny.com/

