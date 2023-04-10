This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed back Lyslie Smith of Basil & Bunny.
She prepared an incredible “Crab” Rangoon Burger that we all enjoyed! Make sure you stop by and order one soon!
Ingredients:
- Vegan Brioche Buns
- Impossible Burger
- Vegan Sliced Cheese
- Cabbage Slaw
- Lettuce
- Wontons
- Cashew Herb Cream Cheese
- Ducky Sauce
Ducky Sauce Recipe:
- 1 Cup Brown Sugar
- 1/4 Cup Rice Vinegar
- 1 tsp Crushed Red Pepper
- 2 Tbsp Cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp Ketchup
1/2 Cup Water
For more info, head to: https://basilandbunny.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.