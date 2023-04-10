This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we welcomed back Lyslie Smith of Basil & Bunny.

She prepared an incredible “Crab” Rangoon Burger that we all enjoyed! Make sure you stop by and order one soon!

Ingredients:

Vegan Brioche Buns

Impossible Burger

Vegan Sliced Cheese

Cabbage Slaw

Lettuce

Wontons

Cashew Herb Cream Cheese

Ducky Sauce

Ducky Sauce Recipe:

1 Cup Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup Rice Vinegar

1 tsp Crushed Red Pepper

2 Tbsp Cornstarch

1 Tbsp Ketchup

1/2 Cup Water

For more info, head to: https://basilandbunny.com/