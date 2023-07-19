In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N made us a crab fried rice dish! This dish takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people.

Ingredients:

Brown Rice, cooked in salted water

1 cup Crab Meat

3ea. Scallion, finely sliced

2 Tablespoons Ginger, minced

1 Tablespoon Garlic, minced

1ea. Red Pepper, small dice

1ea. Celery stalk, small dice

1ea. Carrot, small dice

1/4 cup Chicken Stock

1/8 cup Soy Sauce

1/8 cup Mirin

1 teaspoon Fish Sauce

1 Tablespoon Sesame Oil

1 pinch Kosher Salt

As Needed Cilantro Leaves

As Needed Sesame Seeds

Directions:

In a small wok add oil and saute scallion, ginger, garlic, pepper, carrot and celery. Add rice and

lightly fry. Add in liquid and fold in crab. Serve topped with seeds and cilantro.