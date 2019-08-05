In the Kitchen: Crab Cake Benedict

Live Now /
Today, in the newly renovated Rhode Show kitchen Chef Tom Tetzner from Phil’s Main Street Grille makes their Crab Cake Benedict.

Ingredients for filling:

  • 1/2 Jalapeno
  • 1 Onion
  • ½ pound Butter 
  • ½ cup Mayo
  • 1 Cap Worcestershire
  • 2 ounces Lemon Juice
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Sherry Wine
  • 1 Bag Ritz Crumbs
  • 2 pounds Crab Meat
  • 3 Eggs

Ingredients for main dish:

  • 58 ounces pureed Roasted Red Peppers
  • 4 ounces Butter
  • 1 tablespoon minced Garlic
  • 2 ounces Sherry wine
  • 2 tablespoons Crushed Red Pepper
  • 1 cup Sugar
  • 2 quarts Heavy Cream
  • 3 tablespoons salt and pepper

Directions:

  • Finely dice the Jalapenos and Onions.
  • Melt the butter in a saucepan and cook until the onions are translucent.
  • Allow Mixture to cool. 
  • Fold in the cooled mixture into the Ritz crumbs and add the crab meat. 
  • Mix the mayo, Worcestershire, lemon, Dijon and sherry until smooth. 
  • Slowly add the Liquid to the dry ingredients and fold in.
  • Cook peppers until “dry”. 
  • Add butter ,garlic, salt and pepper. 
  • Deglaze with Sherry wine. 
  • Add the sugar and crushed red pepper, simmer 10 minutes.
  • Add the heavy cream and puree until smooth. 
  • Simmer one hour.

