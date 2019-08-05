In the Kitchen: Crab Cake Benedict

Today, in the newly renovated Rhode Show kitchen Chef Tom Tetzner from Phil’s Main Street Grille makes their Crab Cake Benedict.
Ingredients for filling:
- 1/2 Jalapeno
- 1 Onion
- ½ pound Butter
- ½ cup Mayo
- 1 Cap Worcestershire
- 2 ounces Lemon Juice
- 1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard
- 1 tablespoon Sherry Wine
- 1 Bag Ritz Crumbs
- 2 pounds Crab Meat
- 3 Eggs
Ingredients for main dish:
- 58 ounces pureed Roasted Red Peppers
- 4 ounces Butter
- 1 tablespoon minced Garlic
- 2 ounces Sherry wine
- 2 tablespoons Crushed Red Pepper
- 1 cup Sugar
- 2 quarts Heavy Cream
- 3 tablespoons salt and pepper
Directions:
- Finely dice the Jalapenos and Onions.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan and cook until the onions are translucent.
- Allow Mixture to cool.
- Fold in the cooled mixture into the Ritz crumbs and add the crab meat.
- Mix the mayo, Worcestershire, lemon, Dijon and sherry until smooth.
- Slowly add the Liquid to the dry ingredients and fold in.
- Cook peppers until “dry”.
- Add butter ,garlic, salt and pepper.
- Deglaze with Sherry wine.
- Add the sugar and crushed red pepper, simmer 10 minutes.
- Add the heavy cream and puree until smooth.
- Simmer one hour.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.