In the Kitchen: Crab Cake Benedict

Project Undercover is holding its annual "Taste of Summer" Fundraising event! Enjoy seasonal tastes from some of the state’s best restaurants and breathtaking views of the bay at the historic Rhode Island Country Club on the Barrington waterfront on Thursday, August 15 from 6:00-9:00 pm! Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello will serve as emcee, and the Honorable Judge Frank Caprio, of "Caught in Providence" fame, will be a guest speaker. Every dollar raised at the event goes to the direct purchase of diapers, socks and underwear for Rhode Island children.

For more information at purchase tickets visit ProjectUndercover.org