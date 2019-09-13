In the Kitchen: Cod Provencal

Chef Chris Lewis of Crowther’s Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make Cod Provencal.

Ingredients:

2 pints (1.25 lbs) quartered cherry or grape tomatoes

Half of a red onion diced

1/3 cup of minced garlic

8 oz kalamata olives roughly chopped

4 tbsp oil

2 tbsp of chopped fresh parsley

Pinch of salt and pepper

2-4 4oz Cod Fillets

White Wine

Butter

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lay out roughly 1inch cod fillets on baking pan with melted butter, white wine, and a little water with a pinch of salt and pepper on cod. Put the Provencal mix on top of Cod and bake at 400 for 12 minutes or until internal temperature hits 145 degrees.

