In the Kitchen: Cod Provencal

Chef Chris Lewis of Crowther’s Restaurant joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make Cod Provencal.
Ingredients:
- 2 pints (1.25 lbs) quartered cherry or grape tomatoes
- Half of a red onion diced
- 1/3 cup of minced garlic
- 8 oz kalamata olives roughly chopped
- 4 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp of chopped fresh parsley
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- 2-4 4oz Cod Fillets
- White Wine
- Butter
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lay out roughly 1inch cod fillets on baking pan with melted butter, white wine, and a little water with a pinch of salt and pepper on cod.
- Put the Provencal mix on top of Cod and bake at 400 for 12 minutes or until internal temperature hits 145 degrees.
