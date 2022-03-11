Chef Conroy from JA Patty RI Catering & Events joined “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share the following recipe:

Coconut Curry Veggie Bowl

Plant Based, Gluten Free – Serves 4

Ingredients:

6 Cups Rice Cooked (we use our Signature Coconut white Rice, but select your own preferred rice and cooking method)

Curry Veggies:

1 Cup chickpeas (Canned or fresh)

1 Cup carrots, diced

2 whole green banana (boiled, and diced) save 2 cups of water from pot)

2 Cup water (saved from green banana pot)

2 cups coconut milk (canned or fresh)

2 Tablespoons Caribbean Curry powder

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

Pinch of salt (or to taste)

Coconut Oil-to coat the frying pan

Garnish: 2 fried & sliced Sweet Plantain to garnish (choose the ripest you can find)

4 teaspoon JA Patty Beet Relish to garnish (this is currently available on our take-out menu)

1/4 Cup Micro Greens to garnish

1 Cup Cole Slaw (found pre-made in the produce section of the grocery store)



Curry Veggies: Coat a deep pan sauce pan with coconut oil, bring it to medium heat.

Add the carrots, sauté until the just begin to soften, then add Chickpeas, keep moving around in pan to prevent burning.

Add curry powder, white pepper, onion powder, & salt.

Keep stirring to prevent burning.

Add coconut milk & water.

Add additional seasoning to taste.

Add green banana last, turn to low heat.