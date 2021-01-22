In the Kitchen: Chocolate Mousse with Chantilly Cream

Chef Maya Hayes joined us from Weekapaug Inn, to make a Chocolate Mousse with Chantilly Cream.

Recipe:                 Chocolate Mousse with Chantilly Cream

Mousse

½ c cream

2 c chocolate

3 ea yolks, pasteurized

1/3 c powdered sugar

2 c cream

Chantilly Cream

1 c cream

1/3 c powdered sugar

To taste vanilla

Raspberries

· Scald ½ cup cream for the mouse and pour it over the chocolate. Stir together to make a ganache.

· Whip egg yolks with powdered sugar on the mixer until ribbon stage and fold into chocolate ganache.

· Whip the second batch of cream (1 cup) to medium peaks and fold all together.

· Whip cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla until stiff peak to make the Chantilly cream.

· Layer chocolate mousse and Chantilly cream in a glass.

· Decorate with raspberries and chocolate décor.

