In the Kitchen: Chocolate Mousse with Chantilly Cream

Chef Maya Hayes joined us from Weekapaug Inn, to make a Chocolate Mousse with Chantilly Cream.
Recipe: Chocolate Mousse with Chantilly Cream
Mousse
½ c cream
2 c chocolate
3 ea yolks, pasteurized
1/3 c powdered sugar
2 c cream
Chantilly Cream
1 c cream
1/3 c powdered sugar
To taste vanilla
Raspberries
· Scald ½ cup cream for the mouse and pour it over the chocolate. Stir together to make a ganache.
· Whip egg yolks with powdered sugar on the mixer until ribbon stage and fold into chocolate ganache.
· Whip the second batch of cream (1 cup) to medium peaks and fold all together.
· Whip cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla until stiff peak to make the Chantilly cream.
· Layer chocolate mousse and Chantilly cream in a glass.
· Decorate with raspberries and chocolate décor.
