In the Kitchen: Chocolate Cake

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Morgan Gray from Whisk Me Away making their Chocolate Cake.

Ingredients:

⅔ cup butter

1 ½ cup sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ cup all purpose flour

½ tsp salt

1 ½ tsp baking soda

⅔ cup cocoa powder

⅓ cup milk

⅔ cup water

Directions:

Cream the butter and sugar Add vanilla and eggs one at a time In a separate bowl, measure out your dry ingredients (flour, salt, and baking soda) In a small saucepan, heat up and combine your water, milk, and cocoa powder – heat until fluid and no clumps- remove from heat and let cool Add your dry ingredients to your mixing bowl, along with your cooled wet ingredients Mix until just combined Pour into prepared baking dish and cook at 350 until toothpick comes out clean

