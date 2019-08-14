In the Kitchen: Chocolate Cake

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Morgan Gray from Whisk Me Away making their Chocolate Cake.
Ingredients:
- ⅔ cup butter
- 1 ½ cup sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cup all purpose flour
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 ½ tsp baking soda
- ⅔ cup cocoa powder
- ⅓ cup milk
- ⅔ cup water
Directions:
- Cream the butter and sugar
- Add vanilla and eggs one at a time
- In a separate bowl, measure out your dry ingredients (flour, salt, and baking soda)
- In a small saucepan, heat up and combine your water, milk, and cocoa powder – heat until fluid and no clumps- remove from heat and let cool
- Add your dry ingredients to your mixing bowl, along with your cooled wet ingredients
- Mix until just combined
- Pour into prepared baking dish and cook at 350 until toothpick comes out clean
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.