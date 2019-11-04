In the Kitchen: Chilean Sea Bass & Caprese Risotto

Camille’s Restaurant joins us in the kitchen with their recipe for Chilean Sea Bass on top of Caprese Risotto! Executive Chef Peter Coccurello shows us how to master the recipe at home.

INGREDIENTS:

Chilean Seabass, 9 oz

½ Vidalia onion, diced

1 ¼ cup chicken broth

½ cup arborio rice (risotto)

3 oz cherry tomatoes

½ cup parmesan cheese

2 oz fresh mozzarella

1 oz balsamic reduction

Chiffonade basil

4 oz extra virgin olive oil

STEPS:

Add extra virgin olive oil and 1 tbs of butter to pan and sweat diced onions until transparent then add the uncooked risotto and toast. Once risotto is toasted (not burnt), add chicken broth and keep stirring! As the risotto is cooking, start a new pan with 10% oil to sear the seabass at a med/high heat. Keep stirring the risotto! Once pan is hot enough sear the seabass until bottom get crispy, then flip and finish roasting the fish off in the oven. As the seabass is finishing up in the oven, stir and add to the risotto the tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese and chiffonade basil. Once the fish is done add more butter to the fish and dinner is ready!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

