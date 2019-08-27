In the Kitchen: Chicken and Vegetable Biryani

Chef Sanjiv D from RASA joins us with this delicious recipe!
Basmati Rice- Wash and soak 8 oz for 3 hours
Saffron- Soak a pinch in warm water overnight
Half Red Onion sliced, Ginger & Garlic Paste- 8 oz, Lemon Juice, Salt, Red Chilli Powder, Cashew Paste
Spices- Black Cardamom, Green Cardamom, Cloves, Pinch of Garam Masala, Coriander Powder
16 oz of Chicken Breast cubed and marinated in yogurt
For Vegatable Biryani- Par Boiled Vegetables (Cauliflower, Carrots, Brussel Sprouts)
1. Boil the Rice
2. Par Boil the vegetables for Vegetable Biryani
3. Cook the chicken and layer it with rice and spices in an patila (Pot)
4. Cover and cook in the oven. Cover the patila (pot) with a lid and seal the sides with dough to trap the flavors
Served and accompanied with ‘Raita’- Yogurt Sauce with cucumber, tomato and onion dices
Garnish Options: Fried Cashewnuts, Chopped Cilantro