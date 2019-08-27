In the Kitchen: Chicken and Vegetable Biryani

Chef Sanjiv D from RASA joins us with this delicious recipe!

Basmati Rice- Wash and soak 8 oz for 3 hours

Saffron- Soak a pinch in warm water overnight

Half Red Onion sliced, Ginger & Garlic Paste- 8 oz, Lemon Juice, Salt, Red Chilli Powder, Cashew Paste

Spices- Black Cardamom, Green Cardamom, Cloves, Pinch of Garam Masala, Coriander Powder

16 oz of Chicken Breast cubed and marinated in yogurt

For Vegatable Biryani- Par Boiled Vegetables (Cauliflower, Carrots, Brussel Sprouts)

1. Boil the Rice

2. Par Boil the vegetables for Vegetable Biryani

3. Cook the chicken and layer it with rice and spices in an patila (Pot)

4. Cover and cook in the oven. Cover the patila (pot) with a lid and seal the sides with dough to trap the flavors

Served and accompanied with ‘Raita’- Yogurt Sauce with cucumber, tomato and onion dices

Garnish Options: Fried Cashewnuts, Chopped Cilantro