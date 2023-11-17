In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steve Talley from 110 Grill making Chicken Pesto Pasta.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tablespoon Oil Olive Blend 90/10
  • 6 ounce (dry) Diced Random Chicken
  • 1 teaspoon Grill Seasoning
  • 3 ounce (dry) Artichokes Quarters
  • 2 ounce (dry) Roasted Tomatoes
  • 2 ounce (dry) Cheese Sauce
  • 1/2 ounce (dry) Cheese Parmesan Shaved
  • 2 ounce (dry) Cheese White Cheddar
  • 2 ounce (fluid) Pesto
  • 1 1/2 ounce (fluid) Veg Stock
  • 1 teaspoon Chopped Garlic
  • Fettuccini Cooked

Directions:

  1. In a medium sauté pan, heat 1 Tbsp oil on medium heat.
  2. Season diced chicken with 1/2 tsp grill seasoning and sauté until golden brown. Add 1 tsp garlic half way through.
  3. Heat fettuccini in pasta water for 30 seconds. Drain.
  4. Deglaze pan with 1.5oz veg stock.
  5. Add 3oz cheese sauce and 1/4 cup white cheddar. Let simmer for 1-2 minutes until chicken is cooked through.
  6. Add 20z roasted tomato, 3oz artichokes, 1/2 tsp grill seasoning and 2oz pesto. Toss until well combined. Fold in drained fettuccini
  7. ﻿﻿﻿Using tongs, transfer pasta into bowl achieving as much height as possible. Pull out the ingredients to the top.
  8. Garnish with shaved parmesan in the center of the pasta.

