In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Steve Talley from 110 Grill making Chicken Pesto Pasta.
Ingredients:
- 1 Tablespoon Oil Olive Blend 90/10
- 6 ounce (dry) Diced Random Chicken
- 1 teaspoon Grill Seasoning
- 3 ounce (dry) Artichokes Quarters
- 2 ounce (dry) Roasted Tomatoes
- 2 ounce (dry) Cheese Sauce
- 1/2 ounce (dry) Cheese Parmesan Shaved
- 2 ounce (dry) Cheese White Cheddar
- 2 ounce (fluid) Pesto
- 1 1/2 ounce (fluid) Veg Stock
- 1 teaspoon Chopped Garlic
- Fettuccini Cooked
Directions:
- In a medium sauté pan, heat 1 Tbsp oil on medium heat.
- Season diced chicken with 1/2 tsp grill seasoning and sauté until golden brown. Add 1 tsp garlic half way through.
- Heat fettuccini in pasta water for 30 seconds. Drain.
- Deglaze pan with 1.5oz veg stock.
- Add 3oz cheese sauce and 1/4 cup white cheddar. Let simmer for 1-2 minutes until chicken is cooked through.
- Add 20z roasted tomato, 3oz artichokes, 1/2 tsp grill seasoning and 2oz pesto. Toss until well combined. Fold in drained fettuccini
- Using tongs, transfer pasta into bowl achieving as much height as possible. Pull out the ingredients to the top.
- Garnish with shaved parmesan in the center of the pasta.
