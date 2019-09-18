In the Kitchen: Cedar Plank Salmon with Crispy Maple-Bacon Brussels Sprouts and Fall Apple-Pear Confit

La Forge Casino Restaurant’s Chef Nicholas Violette joins us in the kitchen with a recipe for Cedar Plank Salmon with Crispy Maple-bacon brussel sprouts and Fall Apple-pear Confit.

INGREDIENTS:

2 – 8oz portions of Salmon (skin removed)

2 untreated 3×4 cedar planks (Available at specialty markets and some supermarkets)

¼ lb. unsalted butter

1.5 tablespoons brown sugar

1 Apple, cored, diced

1 Pear, cored, diced

1 Half red onion, peeled and sliced

1 Tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, rough chopped

¼ Cup White wine

Salt & Pepper

1 Tablespoon whole grain mustard

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

2 Cups brussel sprouts, end stem removed, halved

2 Cups Canola oil (soy/vegetable may be substituted)

¼ lb. applewood smoked bacon, rough chopped

1 Cup 100% Maple Syrup

Salt & Pepper

Special Equipment: Kitchen Torch

STEPS:

Preheat oven to 425 Degrees

Season salmon fillets with salt & pepper, place on cedar planks. Place inside oven pan and light sides of plank with torch and then quickly cover with aluminum foil and place in center rack of oven. Cook for 15-20 minutes, remove foil and cook for 10 minutes longer or until desired doneness. Alternately, planks may be pre-charred on grill beforehand and then follow directions with no torch.

While fish is cooking –

Render bacon on medium heat in sauté pan until slightly crispy, drain off most of bacon grease. Add bacon and small amount of remaining grease with maple syrup in a mixing bowl.

In a small saucepan cook apples, pears, and red onions in butter until fruit is al dente, add rosemary, salt and pepper. Set to warm or reserve.

Pour Canola oil into large sauce pot or saute pan with at least 2 inch sides. Heat on high until a drop of water pops when added. Fry brussels sprouts (in batches if necessary) until outer leaves are darker brown and crispy, about 3-4 minutes. Place brussels on absorbent paper towels to remove excess oil. Add brussels to maple syrup/bacon, toss to coat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove brussels, allowing excess syrup to drain/drip into bowl before plating.

Divide crispy brussels on each plate, set plank with salmon on top, offset. Top with Fall Apple-pear confit, garnish each plate with small dollop of grain mustard.

Serves 2 but recipe can be doubled or multiplied!