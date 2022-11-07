Chef Luis Jaramillo from Plant City stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to make the following recipe:

Cauliflower wings (Korean BBQ and Buffalo Blue cheese)

Ingredients:

Dry Mix

1 lb GF Flour

½ lb Potato starch

¼ cup Sweet Smoked Paprika

¼ cup Granulated Garlic

½ cup Nutritional Yeast

½ cup Salt

Batter

1 cup Corn

2 cup Water

2 cup Dry mix

Combine using an immersion blender. Oil of your choice to fry (our choice canola). Always choose a high-burning point oil i.e. sunflower, peanut, soy, DO NOT USE OLIVE OIL.

Buffalo

2 cup Vegan Butter

1 cup La Cholula Hot sauce

Melt Butter. Combine with Cholula using an immersion blender.

BBQ Sauce for Wings

2 cups Sweet Chili sauce

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Molasses

1 cup Gochujang

Blend all ingredients using an immersion blender.

