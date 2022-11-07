Chef Luis Jaramillo from Plant City stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to make the following recipe:
Cauliflower wings (Korean BBQ and Buffalo Blue cheese)
Ingredients:
- Dry Mix
- 1 lb GF Flour
- ½ lb Potato starch
- ¼ cup Sweet Smoked Paprika
- ¼ cup Granulated Garlic
- ½ cup Nutritional Yeast
- ½ cup Salt
Batter
- 1 cup Corn
- 2 cup Water
- 2 cup Dry mix
Combine using an immersion blender. Oil of your choice to fry (our choice canola). Always choose a high-burning point oil i.e. sunflower, peanut, soy, DO NOT USE OLIVE OIL.
Buffalo
- 2 cup Vegan Butter
- 1 cup La Cholula Hot sauce
Melt Butter. Combine with Cholula using an immersion blender.
BBQ Sauce for Wings
- 2 cups Sweet Chili sauce
- 1 cup Sugar
- 1 cup Molasses
- 1 cup Gochujang
Blend all ingredients using an immersion blender.
Click here to learn more about Plant City.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.