Chef Luis Jaramillo from Plant City stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to make the following recipe:

Cauliflower wings (Korean BBQ and Buffalo Blue cheese)

Ingredients:

  • Dry Mix
  • 1 lb GF Flour
  • ½ lb Potato starch
  • ¼ cup Sweet Smoked Paprika
  • ¼ cup Granulated Garlic
  • ½ cup Nutritional Yeast
  • ½ cup Salt

Batter

  • 1 cup Corn
  • 2 cup Water
  • 2 cup Dry mix

Combine using an immersion blender. Oil of your choice to fry (our choice canola). Always choose a high-burning point oil i.e. sunflower, peanut, soy, DO NOT USE OLIVE OIL.

Buffalo

  • 2 cup Vegan Butter
  • 1 cup La Cholula Hot sauce

Melt Butter. Combine with Cholula using an immersion blender.

BBQ Sauce for Wings

  • 2 cups Sweet Chili sauce
  • 1 cup Sugar
  • 1 cup Molasses
  • 1 cup Gochujang

Blend all ingredients using an immersion blender.

Click here to learn more about Plant City.

