In the Kitchen: Caramelized Sweet Onion Soup with Marsala and Roquefort Crostini

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N makes their Caramelized Sweet Onion Soup with Marsala and Roquefort Crostini.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds sliced, caramelized Onions
- 2 cups Marsala Wine
- 1 quart Chicken Broth
- 1 pint Demi Glace (reduced veal stock)
- 1 cup Parmesan Cheese
- 2 Tablespoons Chopped Thyme
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt as needed
- Crostini as needed
- Roquefort as needed
- Chopped Chives as needed
