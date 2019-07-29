In the Kitchen: Caramelized Sweet Onion Soup with Marsala and Roquefort Crostini

Live Stream Alert Bar: The Rhode Show

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N makes their Caramelized Sweet Onion Soup with Marsala and Roquefort Crostini.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds sliced, caramelized Onions
  • 2 cups Marsala Wine
  • 1 quart Chicken Broth
  • 1 pint Demi Glace (reduced veal stock)
  • 1 cup Parmesan Cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons Chopped Thyme
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt as needed
  • Crostini as needed
  • Roquefort as needed
  • Chopped Chives as needed

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

