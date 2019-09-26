In the Kitchen: Cacio e Pepe

Breaking News
Chef Ron Suhanosky from Chef Ronsky’s Trattoria is in kitchen sharing a delicious recipe for Cacio e Pepe. He is a James Beard-Award Winning Chef and has served as a private chef for stars like Will Smith & Anna Wintour!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup grated Pecorino Romano

1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons freshly cracked black pepper

1/4 pound fresh Spaghetti

4oz pasta water

Pinch of salt

Recipe:
In a stainless bowl add olive oil, pecorino and black pepper. Set off to the side. Boil pasta in salted water. With tongs, remove pasta from boiling water and place in stainless bowl with cheese mixture. Add the pasta water and immediately stir mixing the pasta into the cheese. You may need to adjust the amount of pasta water depending on how tight the pasta becomes in the cheese mixture. You are looking for a creamy cheese consistency. Serve with added pecorino and black pepper on top.

