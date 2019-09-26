In the Kitchen: Cacio e Pepe

Chef Ron Suhanosky from Chef Ronsky’s Trattoria is in kitchen sharing a delicious recipe for Cacio e Pepe. He is a James Beard-Award Winning Chef and has served as a private chef for stars like Will Smith & Anna Wintour!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup grated Pecorino Romano

1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons freshly cracked black pepper

1/4 pound fresh Spaghetti

4oz pasta water

Pinch of salt

Recipe:

In a stainless bowl add olive oil, pecorino and black pepper. Set off to the side. Boil pasta in salted water. With tongs, remove pasta from boiling water and place in stainless bowl with cheese mixture. Add the pasta water and immediately stir mixing the pasta into the cheese. You may need to adjust the amount of pasta water depending on how tight the pasta becomes in the cheese mixture. You are looking for a creamy cheese consistency. Serve with added pecorino and black pepper on top.



Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

