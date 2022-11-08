Executive Chef Andrew Brooks from Weekapaug Inn stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share the following recipe:

Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

  • 3 # Butternut Squash (peeled, deseeded & diced)
  • 1x batch Squash Seasoning (recipe below)
  • ½ bunch Celery (diced)
  • 1 ea Yellow Onion (diced)
  • 1 ea Large Carrot (diced)
  • 1 ea Fennel Bulb (diced)
  • 2 ea Apple (peeled & sliced)
  • ¼ c Chopped Garlic
  • 2 qt Veg Stock
  • 1 qt Apple Cider
  • ¼ c Maple Syrup
  • ½ bunch Sage
  • 1 tbsp Salt
  • ½ tbsp Black Pepper

Squash Seasoning

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp. Brown Sugar
  • 1 tbsp. Salt
  • ½ tbsp Cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. Clove
  • 1 tsp. Allspice
  • 1 tsp. Nutmeg
  • 1 tsp. Paprika
  • ½ tsp. Turmeric

Method

· Toss squash in oil & squash seasoning. Roast at 350 for 25 minutes until soft.

· In a stock pot sweat your celery, carrots, onions & fennel. After 5 minutes add garlic & apples and cook until soft & translucent

· Add the roasted squash

· Add stock, cider, sage & maple syrup, and simmer for 1 hour.

· Blend the contents of the soup. Season with salt & pepper and enjoy!

Click here to learn more about Weekapaug Inn.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.