Executive Chef Andrew Brooks from Weekapaug Inn stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share the following recipe:
Butternut Squash Soup
Ingredients
- 3 # Butternut Squash (peeled, deseeded & diced)
- 1x batch Squash Seasoning (recipe below)
- ½ bunch Celery (diced)
- 1 ea Yellow Onion (diced)
- 1 ea Large Carrot (diced)
- 1 ea Fennel Bulb (diced)
- 2 ea Apple (peeled & sliced)
- ¼ c Chopped Garlic
- 2 qt Veg Stock
- 1 qt Apple Cider
- ¼ c Maple Syrup
- ½ bunch Sage
- 1 tbsp Salt
- ½ tbsp Black Pepper
Squash Seasoning
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. Brown Sugar
- 1 tbsp. Salt
- ½ tbsp Cinnamon
- 1 tsp. Clove
- 1 tsp. Allspice
- 1 tsp. Nutmeg
- 1 tsp. Paprika
- ½ tsp. Turmeric
Method
· Toss squash in oil & squash seasoning. Roast at 350 for 25 minutes until soft.
· In a stock pot sweat your celery, carrots, onions & fennel. After 5 minutes add garlic & apples and cook until soft & translucent
· Add the roasted squash
· Add stock, cider, sage & maple syrup, and simmer for 1 hour.
· Blend the contents of the soup. Season with salt & pepper and enjoy!
Click here to learn more about Weekapaug Inn.
