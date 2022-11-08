Executive Chef Andrew Brooks from Weekapaug Inn stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share the following recipe:

Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

3 # Butternut Squash (peeled, deseeded & diced)

1x batch Squash Seasoning (recipe below)

½ bunch Celery (diced)

1 ea Yellow Onion (diced)

1 ea Large Carrot (diced)

1 ea Fennel Bulb (diced)

2 ea Apple (peeled & sliced)

¼ c Chopped Garlic

2 qt Veg Stock

1 qt Apple Cider

¼ c Maple Syrup

½ bunch Sage

1 tbsp Salt

½ tbsp Black Pepper

Squash Seasoning

Ingredients

1 tbsp. Brown Sugar

1 tbsp. Salt

½ tbsp Cinnamon

1 tsp. Clove

1 tsp. Allspice

1 tsp. Nutmeg

1 tsp. Paprika

½ tsp. Turmeric

Method

· Toss squash in oil & squash seasoning. Roast at 350 for 25 minutes until soft.

· In a stock pot sweat your celery, carrots, onions & fennel. After 5 minutes add garlic & apples and cook until soft & translucent

· Add the roasted squash

· Add stock, cider, sage & maple syrup, and simmer for 1 hour.

· Blend the contents of the soup. Season with salt & pepper and enjoy!

Click here to learn more about Weekapaug Inn.