In the Kitchen: Butternut Squash Soup

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

In the Kitchen on Thursday morning, Chef Jules Ramos from Chapel Grille stopped by to share a Butternut Squash Soup recipe:

Ingredients:

4 pounds butternut squash- peel, seed & remove seeds
3 cups apple cider
1 cup heavy cream
3 cups milk
1 ounce fresh ginger sliced thin
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch clove
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons turmeric
Pinch black pepper

Method:

Add all to a pot & bring to a boil. Lower the heat & simmer for 20 minutes until tender. Use an immersion blender to purée until very smooth. Pass through a fine mesh sieve.

Serve in a warm bowl. Garnish with a goat cheese crostini, pumpkin seed oil & sundried cranberries.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams