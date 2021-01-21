In the Kitchen: Butternut Squash Soup

In the Kitchen on Thursday morning, Chef Jules Ramos from Chapel Grille stopped by to share a Butternut Squash Soup recipe:
Ingredients:
4 pounds butternut squash- peel, seed & remove seeds
3 cups apple cider
1 cup heavy cream
3 cups milk
1 ounce fresh ginger sliced thin
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch clove
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons turmeric
Pinch black pepper
Method:
Add all to a pot & bring to a boil. Lower the heat & simmer for 20 minutes until tender. Use an immersion blender to purée until very smooth. Pass through a fine mesh sieve.
Serve in a warm bowl. Garnish with a goat cheese crostini, pumpkin seed oil & sundried cranberries.
