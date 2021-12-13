In the Kitchen: Bonetown’s Brisket Chili

Go Providence brought Chef Shane Caledonia from Bonetown Burgers & BBQ to “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning. Here is the recipe he shared:
INGREDIENTS: (Please list exact quantities needed of ingredients)
2# Beef Brisket (cubed)
1 small onion (diced)
1 green pepper (chopped)
1 red pepper (chopped)
1 fresh Habanero pepper (minced)
1 8oz can black beans (drained and rinsed)
1 tsp sea salt
1 tap black pepper
1 tsp chili powder
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 can tomato paste
2 cups water
STEPS:
I a large sauce pan brown brisket, when browned add vegetable and cook until soft. Once vegetables are soft add the rest of the ingredients. Mix well. Bring to a simmer and cook for at 2 hours or more
RESTAURANT INFORMATION
Bonetown Burgers & BBQ
39 Phenix Ave, Cranston RI 02920 www.bonetowneats.com
Hours: Wed & Thurs – 11am-7pm
Friday & Sat – 12pm – 8pm
Sunday – 12pm -5pm
Dine-in, Takeout & Delivery as well as Food Trucks
