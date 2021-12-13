In the Kitchen: Bonetown’s Brisket Chili

Go Providence brought Chef Shane Caledonia from Bonetown Burgers & BBQ to “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning. Here is the recipe he shared:

INGREDIENTS: (Please list exact quantities needed of ingredients)

2# Beef Brisket (cubed)

1 small onion (diced)

1 green pepper (chopped)

1 red pepper (chopped)

1 fresh Habanero pepper (minced)

1 8oz can black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 tsp sea salt

1 tap black pepper

1 tsp chili powder

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 can tomato paste

2 cups water

STEPS:

I a large sauce pan brown brisket, when browned add vegetable and cook until soft. Once vegetables are soft add the rest of the ingredients. Mix well. Bring to a simmer and cook for at 2 hours or more

RESTAURANT INFORMATION

Bonetown Burgers & BBQ

39 Phenix Ave, Cranston RI 02920 www.bonetowneats.com

Hours: Wed & Thurs – 11am-7pm

Friday & Sat – 12pm – 8pm

Sunday – 12pm -5pm

Dine-in, Takeout & Delivery as well as Food Trucks

