In the Kitchen: BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Grilled Sweet Potato Hash

Chef Mike Johnson of North End Steakhouse joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Grilled Sweet Potato Hash.
For the Rub :
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon fresh black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 cup light brown sugar
For the BBQ sauce:
- 1 1/2 cups ketchup
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 small onion chopped fine
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup cider vinegar
- 1/2 tablespoon liquid smoke
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1/2 tablespoon fresh black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
For the Hash:
- 4 strips thick cut bacon
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- 1 large Vidalia onion
- 1 red bell pepper
- Fresh chive
- 2 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 racks baby back ribs
Instructions:
- Heat olive oil in a small sauce pan on medium heat. Add chopped onion and garlic, saute until tender but not brown. Add all other ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes, set aside.
- Combine brown sugar and chili powder, set aside. Lay bacon on lined baking sheet and place in oven, set at 400 degrees. Do not preheat oven. Cook 8 minutes or until almost cooked through. Remove from
oven and sprinkle brown sugar mixture on bacon. Return to oven for 2 minutes, remove and set aside.
- Place sweet potatoes in 2 quart saucepan, add water and boil 30 minutes or until almost cooked through. Set aside to cool. Thick slice onion, brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill on both sides for 3 minutes. Chop and set aside.
- Peel potatoes and slice into thick slices, brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill on both sides 2 minutes. Grill red pepper until charred and tender. Peel charred skin and chop. Chop candied bacon into 1/4 inch pieces.
- Combine all ingredients, season with salt and pepper to taste.Place in foil pouch and place on grill on indirect heat until warm.
- For the 2 racks of baby back ribs: Remove silver skin and cover generously with rub mixture. Place ribs in foil pouch and place on indirect heat on grill for 2 hours or until tender. This can also be done in a 325 degree oven ahead of time. When ribs are cooked through, remove from foil, place on direct heat and baste with BBQ sauce. Grill 4-5 minutes each side.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.