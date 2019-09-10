In the Kitchen: Baked Scrod

Chef Billy Vigneau from Vino’s Family Cafe shares the recipe for Baked Scrod!

• 2 Fresh Lemons, squeezed

• 1 tablespoon of Olive Oil

• ¼ pound of Butter, sliced

• 1 teaspoon of Fresh Garlic

• 1 teaspoon of Fresh Parsley

• 2 sleeves of Crushed Ritz Crackers

• 5-6 pounds of Fresh Haddock

Stainless Steel Full Sheet Cooking Pan

1. Preheat the oven to 350 Degrees

2. Spread the olive oil in the full sheet cooking pan

3. Place fresh haddock in the cooking pan

4. Spread butter slices over the fish

5. Crumble crushed Ritz Cracker crumbs, Garlic, Parsley, over the fish

6. Squeeze the 2 Fresh Lemons over the fish

7. Cook fish 20-25 min

