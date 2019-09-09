In the Kitchen: Bacon Double Burger

This morning in the kitchen, Go Providence has brought us Smashburger! Chef and manager Ashley Johnson is sharing their recipe for a Bacon Double Burger.

Ingredients: Angus Beef, American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg Bun, Mayonnaise, Lettuce and Tomato

Steps: Prep Burger Balls to 3.5 ounces each, Hand smash burgers onto the grill, Season, Slip burgers after even bubbling has occurred, Top with American Cheese, Stack Patties alternating with beef and bacon, Place on bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

