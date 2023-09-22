This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen we were joined by Operations Manager and Chef Joe Boisvert of Axelrod’s Fry Shack and Food Truck.
Brine Ingredients:
Water 1 gallon
Sugar 1/2 cup
Salt 1/2 cup
ACV 1/2 cup
Red Pepper Flakes 1/2 cup
Black Pepper 1/4 cup
Instructions:
Prepare the brine overnight to marinate and then fry the wings and top with your favorite sauces.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.