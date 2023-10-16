In the kitchen today, we welcomed Personal Chef Katie King from Krunchy Kate.
Ingredients:
- 1 ¾ Cup Oat Flour
- 2 tsp Cinnamon
- 2 tsp Baking Powder
- ½ tsp Baking Soda
- ½ tsp Salt
- ¼ tsp Nutmeg
- ½ Cup Coconut Oil, melted and slightly cooled
- ½ Cup Applesauce
- ½ Cup Coconut Sugar
- 2 Tbl Molasses
- 2 Eggs
- 1 tsp Vanilla
- 1 Cup Apples – Grated ((Fuji, Gala, Pink Lady, Granny Smith – something sweet and crisp))
Crumb Topping Ingredients:
- ⅔ Cup Oat Flour
- ⅓ Cup Coconut Sugar
- 1 tsp Cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp Nutmeg
- ¼ Cup Coconut Oil ((or butter))
Maple Cream Cheese Glaze Ingredients:
- 2 Ounces Cream Cheese
- 2 Tbl Maple Syrup
- 2 Tbl Milk of Choice
- 1 tsp Vanilla
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°
- Line a mini muffin pan with paper liners
- Add dry ingredients to a big bowl, and whisk
- Add wet ingredients to a separate bowl and mix
- Add the wet ingredients into the dry and gently fold. You do not want to over mix the batter
- In a separate bowl, mix the crumb topping ingredients together
- Fill the muffin cups fully and press some crumb topping on each
- Bake 14-17 minutes ((If using full size muffins bake 22-27 minutes))
- While the muffins are baking, whisk together the glaze ingredients, drizzle once completely cooled.
