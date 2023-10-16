In the kitchen today, we welcomed Personal Chef Katie King from Krunchy Kate.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ¾ Cup Oat Flour
  • 2 tsp Cinnamon
  • 2 tsp Baking Powder
  • ½ tsp Baking Soda
  • ½ tsp Salt
  • ¼ tsp Nutmeg
  • ½ Cup Coconut Oil, melted and slightly cooled
  • ½ Cup Applesauce
  • ½ Cup Coconut Sugar
  • 2 Tbl Molasses
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 tsp Vanilla
  • 1 Cup Apples – Grated ((Fuji, Gala, Pink Lady, Granny Smith – something sweet and crisp))

Crumb Topping Ingredients:

  • ⅔ Cup Oat Flour
  • ⅓ Cup Coconut Sugar
  • 1 tsp Cinnamon
  • ⅛ tsp Nutmeg
  • ¼ Cup Coconut Oil ((or butter))

Maple Cream Cheese Glaze Ingredients:

  • 2 Ounces Cream Cheese
  • 2 Tbl Maple Syrup
  • 2 Tbl Milk of Choice
  • 1 tsp Vanilla

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°
  2. Line a mini muffin pan with paper liners
  3. Add dry ingredients to a big bowl, and whisk
  4. Add wet ingredients to a separate bowl and mix
  5. Add the wet ingredients into the dry and gently fold. You do not want to over mix the batter
  6. In a separate bowl, mix the crumb topping ingredients together
  7. Fill the muffin cups fully and press some crumb topping on each
  8. Bake 14-17 minutes ((If using full size muffins bake 22-27 minutes))
  9. While the muffins are baking, whisk together the glaze ingredients, drizzle once completely cooled.

