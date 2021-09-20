In the Kitchen: Altantic Salmon

INGREDIENTS:
One 8oz Salmon Fillet
Garlic Butter
White Wine
S & P to taste
STEPS:
-lightly season with salt & pepper
-place salmon in hot saute pan with white wine and butter for 2-3 minutes
-place in oven for 10-12 minute
-place on plate and serve with roasted asparagus and rice pilaf with wedge of lemon
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.