In the Kitchen: Altantic Salmon

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — You soon won't be able to pay the toll on the Newport Pell Bridge with cash or a credit card.

The transition to all-electronic tolling is set to begin on Oct. 27 at 11 p.m. and will be completed by Oct. 28 at 11 p.m., according to the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).