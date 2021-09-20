In the Kitchen: Altantic Salmon

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

INGREDIENTS:

One 8oz Salmon Fillet

Garlic Butter

White Wine

S & P to taste

STEPS:

-lightly season with salt & pepper

-place salmon in hot saute pan with white wine and butter for 2-3 minutes

-place in oven for 10-12 minute

-place on plate and serve with roasted asparagus and rice pilaf with wedge of lemon

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com