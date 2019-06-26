In the Kitchen: A Taste of Zoobilee – Cochinita Pibil

Executive Chef Andy Pyle of Xaco Taco joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Cochinita Pibil.

They are apart of this weekend’s Zoobilee!

Zoobilee! – Feast with the Beasts is the Zoo’s largest single-night fundraiser featuring fine fare from dozens of the area’s best restaurants and caterers.

Enjoy fabulous entertainment including live music and dancing with the World Premiere Band , and other fun surprises!

This is an adults-only evening event (21+). Your ticket includes all food tastings. Hydration stations and cash bars available.

Saturday June 29 at 7pm at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Purchase your tickets today: https://www.rwpzoo.org/zoobilee

Ingredients:

5 pounds pork butt or pork shoulder cut into large 3”x 4”cubes approx. (Pork butt tends to shrink a lot because of its fat content, always calculate at least 2 or 3 more pounds of what you think you will need.)

1 white onion, sliced in thin wedges

1 habanero chili

2 cups adobo marinade

5-6 banana leaves

2 TB kosher salt

Heavy duty foil paper

16″x13″ enamel, clay or stainless steel roasting pan

Instructions: