In the Kitchen: A Taste of Zoobilee – Cochinita Pibil

Executive Chef Andy Pyle of Xaco Taco joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Cochinita Pibil.
They are apart of this weekend’s Zoobilee!
Zoobilee! – Feast with the Beasts is the Zoo’s largest single-night fundraiser featuring fine fare from dozens of the area’s best restaurants and caterers.
Enjoy fabulous entertainment including live music and dancing with the World Premiere Band , and other fun surprises!
This is an adults-only evening event (21+). Your ticket includes all food tastings. Hydration stations and cash bars available.
Saturday June 29 at 7pm at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Purchase your tickets today: https://www.rwpzoo.org/zoobilee
Ingredients:
- 5 pounds pork butt or pork shoulder cut into large 3”x 4”cubes approx. (Pork butt tends to shrink a lot because of its fat content, always calculate at least 2 or 3 more pounds of what you think you will need.)
- 1 white onion, sliced in thin wedges
- 1 habanero chili
- 2 cups adobo marinade
- 5-6 banana leaves
- 2 TB kosher salt
- Heavy duty foil paper
- 16″x13″ enamel, clay or stainless steel roasting pan
Instructions:
- Cut the pork into 3”x 4” cubes, set aside.
- Season pork with kosher salt, 2 cups adobo marinade, sliced white onion and 1 habanero chile. Massage the pork pieces until well marinated. Cover with parchment paper and plastic wrap. Refrigerate, let it rest overnight.
- The next day, remove your pork out of the fridge while you prepare the pan. You want the marinated pork not to be refrigerator cold when you place it in the oven. This allows the meat to cook more evenly and it will be more tender.
- Move your oven rack to the lowest position in your oven. Preheat the oven at 325 F.
- In a large roasting pan, lay the banana leaves in both directions, overlapping the leaves halfway and placing them cross ways until you can no longer see the bottom of the pan. Place some banana leaves pieces on each corner to ensure there are no leaks. Leave the overhanging leaves, these will help us to make the bundle.
- On top of the banana leaves, place a layer of the marinated pork meat in the roasting pan. Add the marinate juices and cover with the over hanging banana leaf. You want to make a pork bundle. Make sure it is all fully wrapped up.
- Cover the entire pan bundle with aluminum foil. Tighten the edges fully to seal and contain the heat and moisture. Place the pot into the oven for 2-3 hours.