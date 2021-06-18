In The Heights / Drive’N Drag

‘In The Heights’ is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Warner Brothers has now partnered with Drive’N Drag event that is coming to Wrentham on June 18-20th, with showtimes at 7pm and 9:30pm each day.

There will be an IN THE HEIGHTS themed activation plus giveaways on site.

