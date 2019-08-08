Important things to remember when buying a home

If you are looking to purchase a home, you undoubtedly have a few questions. So what do we need to know? What are the most important points to keep track of and be mindful of?

Our friends from Washington Trust dropped by today with relevant info that can help you navigate the process.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

