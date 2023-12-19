This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Michelle Pelletier, AVP of Marketing & Communications, and Neil Gagne, Senior Safety Consultant from Beacon Mutual Insurance Company, as they provided some valuable safety advice ahead of the always challenging winter months here in New England.
For more info from Beacon Mutual, head to: https://www.beaconmutual.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.