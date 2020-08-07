Important dates to keep in mind for voting

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders that they have until Sunday, August 9, to register to vote or update their voter information for the September 8 statewide primary election. Rhode Islanders can check their voter registration status by using the Department of State’s Voter Information Center. Eligible residents can register to vote in three ways:

Go online to vote.ri.gov Download a voter registration form and submit it to your local board of canvassers by August 9 Drop off a voter registration form at one of the locations listed for your community at the bottom of this release



Another important date for voters to be aware of – Tuesday, August 11 is the deadline for registered voters to disaffiliate from their political party prior to the September 8 primary election.

If you are affiliated with a specific political party, you may only vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated, also known as independent, voters can vote in any party primary. However, by casting a vote in a party primary, you automatically become affiliated with that party under Rhode Island law.

If you vote by mail ballot and want to return to an unaffiliated status, you may do so by updating your record at vote.ri.gov and changing your party. You can also complete a new paper voter registration form or contact your local board of canvassers. You will officially return to your unaffiliated status in 30 days.

If you vote at the polls and want to return to an unaffiliated status, you may request a “disaffiliation form” from poll workers and fill it out before leaving the polling place. You will officially return to your unaffiliated status in 30 days.