If you’re looking for something to do with your family, head to PPAC’s “ILL-ABILITES™: No Excuses, No Limits.”

This free performance will take place on May 13th at 2PM.

Be inspired by this international all-star dance crew, featuring four of the world’s best differently abled dancers, and one of the best DJs in the country. No Excuses, No Limits tells each dancer’s story through dance, music and audience interaction and a gained understanding of the limitless possibilities that any person can hold. The “ILL” in ILL-ABILITIES™ does not mean “sick” or “unwell;” rather, it means “amazing,” “cool,” or “incredible” talent – a reference to the use of “ill” in hip hop culture to mean something positive.

For tickets, register here.