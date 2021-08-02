Ideas for budget-friendly late summer travel

While the warm days of late summer are still peak-season for many destinations, fewer crowds and great deals do exist…if you know where to find them. Airfares and hotel rates can become more affordable as travel demand dips when kids go back to school as early as mid-August, making it the perfect time to find great deals in destinations that are still in their summer sweet spot. Find out which destinations across the country are the best prices for a late summer escape from Rhode Island, and a look at the great events and incentives designed to keep travelers coming late into the season.
