Nicki Marie, Brand Ambassador for Dunkin’ and Kyle McDonald, Arts Coordinator of Lifespan Healing Arts stop by The Rhode Show to give us a preview of Iced Coffee Day, coming up soon on Tuesday, May 23rd!
On May 23rd, $1 from every Iced Coffee sold in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts will directly benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.