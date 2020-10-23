‘I Like Me’ encourages positivity and self-esteem

Now, more than ever, adults and children may be feeling a bit down, but one local author hopes to change that by encouraging our youth to stay positive and develop self-esteem in her new book “I Like Me”. Michaela chats with Author, Deborah Parente about the book’s message, dedication, and how schools have incorporated it into their curriculum.

