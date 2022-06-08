Did you know that, today, June 8, is World Oceans Day? In honor of this and in an effort to learn more about sustainable ocean practices and Ocean Hour Week taking place next week at Fort Adams, this morning we welcomed, Charlie Enright, Skipper, 11th Hour Racing Team.

For additional info: https://11thhourracing.org/oceanhourweek/

