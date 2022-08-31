Dr. Thomas Ollila started Tour de Rhody with the hope of raising funds for the Lifespan Cancer Institute. The passionate cyclist – who rides his bike to the hospital every morning, no matter the weather – stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to talk about the group’s mission.

