Did you know that April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month? The numbers and facts pertaining to this disease can be alarming as many do their best to navigate unknown terrain and a new reality. Through it all, questions can still persist and arise: How can we offer assistance to the caregivers? How has COVID affected people with PD? What role do virtual treatments play? How can we support the APDA?

Joining us on the show this morning to discuss further was Jeff Sullivan, President, APDA RI Chapter.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, you may contact the APDA RI either by emailing apdari@apdaparkinson.org or calling 401-439-8435

For additional info, visit: https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/rhode-island/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

